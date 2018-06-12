SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake field office is seeking public comment on an environmental analysis for a proposal to gather and remove wild horses in the Onaqui Herd Management Area west of Tooele.

The management area 60 miles west of Tooele consists of approximately 206,252 acres of public and state lands, with a current estimated population of 450 wild horses. According to the BLM, the appropriate management level is 121 to 210 horses.

The environmental analysis, including maps, is available at https://go.usa.gov/xQQFE. Written comments will be accepted until Thursday, July 12. Special attention will be given to those comments that contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Please reference "Onaqui Wild Horse Herd Management Area Population Control" when submitting comments.

Mail comments to BLM Salt Lake field office, Attn: Tami Howell, 2370 Decker Lake Blvd., West Valley City, UT 84119

Respondents should be aware that the entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time.