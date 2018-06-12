LOGAN — Shireen Keyl, assistant professor at Utah State University's campus in Ephraim, has been awarded a Fulbright grant to teach and perform research for one year at the University of Jordan in Amman.

Keyl will be teaching courses in education and English as a foreign language. A major focus of her research will be to examine the educational experiences of students who take English as a foreign language classes in higher education.

At USU, Keyl teaches undergraduate and graduate level education courses, training current and future teachers, especially those within Utah. Her experience in Jordan will be critical for what she hopes to pass on to her students at USU.

Keyl departs for Jordan in August. Upon her return in June 2019, she will continue as a faculty member of USU’s School of Teacher and Education Leadership, where she is on track for tenure.