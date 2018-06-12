ROOSEVELT — Voters in Roosevelt are being sent corrected primary election ballots after the state House District 69 race was mistakenly omitted from ballots sent to 10 precincts.

In the district, which includes Duchesne, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties, Rep. Christine Watkins is being challenged by fellow Republican Jae Potter for the GOP nomination.

The Roosevelt precincts affected by what was described as an error at the facility that printed the ballot are 12, 22, 32, 42, 52, 62, 71, 72, 82 and 91, according to Duchesne County Clerk Auditor JoAnn Evans.

Voters in those precincts are being asked to destroy ballots that don't include the House District 69 race.

Evans said ballots already sent in from the affected Roosevelt precincts have been marked and a system is in place to ensure no one is able to vote twice and that only correctly printed ballots are counted.

Roosevelt voters with questions can contact the Duchesne County Clerk Auditor's office at 435-738-1101, 435-738-1103 or 435-738-1228.