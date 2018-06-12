After throwing the pitch that would send his team to the state championship, Minnesota high school baseball pitcher Ty Koehn postponed celebrating to embrace the hitter he had just struck out, Bring Me the News reported.

When hitter Jack Kocon took the third strike, the section championship game ended, prompting an eruption of cheers from the crowd and an on-field celebration by the winning team. But Koehn bypassed excited team members and ran to hug Kocon, an old friend.

"I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there," Koehn told BMTN. "I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."

Koehn, who plays for Mounds View High School, and Kocon, who plays for Totino-Grace High School, have been friends for years, and even played on the same Little League baseball team.

"Ty's actions the other night do not surprise me and are reflective of what I might expect from any one of the players on the team," Mounds View coach Mark Downey told BMTN.

