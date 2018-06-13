Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.

5A MVP

Gage Edwards, Jordan, P/OF, Sr.

Photo courtesy Jordan Gage Edwards, Jordan

Led Jordan to state title with 9-1 record, 2.50 ERA, 67 Ks, .500 BA, 23 hits, 13 RBI.

5A First Team

Jacob Shaver, Jordan, IF, Jr. — .479 BA, 45 hits, 7 2B, 7 HR, 36 RBI

Photo courtesy Jordan Jacob Shaver, Jordan

Ross Dunn, Cottonwood, P/IF, So. — 5-0 record, 2.42 ERA, .507 BA, 37 hits, 8 HR, 42 RBI

Photo courtesy Cottonwood Ross Dunn, Cottonwood

Dalton Hodge, Cottonwood, OF, Jr. — .475 BA, 14 2B, 25 RBI, 41 runs

Photo courtesy Cottonwood Dalton Hodge, Cottonwood

Porter Hodge, Cottonwood, P/IF, Jr. — 9-2 record, 1.32 ERA, .465 BA, 31 RBI

Photo courtesy Cottonwood Porter Hodge, Cottonwood

Hunter Swapp, Jordan, OF, Jr. — .453 BA, 11 2B, 30 RBI, 42 runs

Photo courtesy Jordan Hunter Swapp, Jordan

Hayden Curtis, Olympus, 2B/P, Sr. — .490 BA, 13 2B, 7 HR, 1.56 ERA

Photo courtesy Olympus Hayden Curtis, Olympus

Spencer Jones, Olympus, P, Sr. — 2.56 ERA, 8-1 record, .444 BA

Photo courtesy Olympus Spencer Jones, Olympus

Carter Smith, Skyridge, P/OF, Jr. — 6-2 record, 68 Ks, 1.01 ERA

Photo courtesy Skyridge Carter Smith, Skyridge

Jayden Sinju, Murray, OF, Sr. — .463 BA, 22 RBI, .815 SLG

Photo courtesy Murray Jayden Sinju, Murray

Conner Ebeling, Corner Canyon, 2B, Sr. — .424 BA, 39 hits, 35 runs, .486 OBP

Photo courtesy Corner Canyon Conner Ebeling, Corner Canyon

Brody Colledge, Skyridge, IF, Sr. — .408 BA, 35 runs, 24 RBI

Photo courtesy Skyridge Brody Colledge, Skyridge

Spencer Olsen, Timpanogos, C, Sr. — .443 BA, 8 HR, 41 RBI

Heather Garcia, Photo courtesy Spencer Olsen, Timpanogos

Nathan Upham, Skyridge, P/OF, Jr. — .470 BA

Photo courtesy Skyridge Nathan Upham, Skyridge

Kyson Stein, Jordan, DH, Jr. — .526 BA, 10 2B, 3 HR, 27 RBI, .929 SLG

Photo courtesy Jordan Kyson Stein, Jordan

5A Second Team

Braden Winget, Corner Canyon, 1B, Sr.

Harrison Creer, Olympus, P, Sr.

Jake Holgate, Box Elder, 2B, Sr.

Spencer Thomas, Highland, P/OF/IF, Sr.

Brody Perkes, Roy, SS/P, Sr.

Ethan Bergstrom, Maple Mountain, IF, Jr.

Noah Turley, Wasatch, IF, So.

AJ Affleck, Olympus, C, Sr.

Brennan Holligan, Brighton, P/1B, Jr.

Hunter Tueller, Viewmont, P, Sr.

Isaac Parry, Bountiful, C, Jr.

Cade Perkins, Cottonwood, IF, Jr.

Ryan Harward, Provo, OF, So.

Dylan Reiser, Cottonwood, P/IF, Jr.

5A Honorable Mention

Easton Brinton, Murray, P/IF, Sr.

Jackson Hulce, Roy, C, Sr.

Trent Sweat, Wasatch, C, Sr.

Noah Montoya, Viewmont, DH/P, Jr.

Conner Johnson, Wasatch, P, Sr.

Walker Moore, Provo, P/SS, So.

Jake Roberts, Maple Mountain, SS/P, Sr.

Andrew Astin, Corner Canyon, SS, Sr.

Noah Hennings, Jordan, IF, Sr.

Kai Roberts, Skyridge, C, So.

Alex Hansen, Brighton, P, Jr.

Collin Garrett, Corner Canyon, P/OF, Jr.

Conner Hughes, Jordan, OF, Sr.

Drew Jones, Jordan, IF/P, Sr.