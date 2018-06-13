Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.
5A MVP
Gage Edwards, Jordan, P/OF, Sr.
Led Jordan to state title with 9-1 record, 2.50 ERA, 67 Ks, .500 BA, 23 hits, 13 RBI.
5A First Team
Jacob Shaver, Jordan, IF, Jr. — .479 BA, 45 hits, 7 2B, 7 HR, 36 RBI
Ross Dunn, Cottonwood, P/IF, So. — 5-0 record, 2.42 ERA, .507 BA, 37 hits, 8 HR, 42 RBI
Dalton Hodge, Cottonwood, OF, Jr. — .475 BA, 14 2B, 25 RBI, 41 runs
Porter Hodge, Cottonwood, P/IF, Jr. — 9-2 record, 1.32 ERA, .465 BA, 31 RBI
Hunter Swapp, Jordan, OF, Jr. — .453 BA, 11 2B, 30 RBI, 42 runs
Hayden Curtis, Olympus, 2B/P, Sr. — .490 BA, 13 2B, 7 HR, 1.56 ERA
Spencer Jones, Olympus, P, Sr. — 2.56 ERA, 8-1 record, .444 BA
Carter Smith, Skyridge, P/OF, Jr. — 6-2 record, 68 Ks, 1.01 ERA
Jayden Sinju, Murray, OF, Sr. — .463 BA, 22 RBI, .815 SLG
Conner Ebeling, Corner Canyon, 2B, Sr. — .424 BA, 39 hits, 35 runs, .486 OBP
Brody Colledge, Skyridge, IF, Sr. — .408 BA, 35 runs, 24 RBI
Spencer Olsen, Timpanogos, C, Sr. — .443 BA, 8 HR, 41 RBI
Nathan Upham, Skyridge, P/OF, Jr. — .470 BA
Kyson Stein, Jordan, DH, Jr. — .526 BA, 10 2B, 3 HR, 27 RBI, .929 SLG
5A Second Team
Braden Winget, Corner Canyon, 1B, Sr.
Harrison Creer, Olympus, P, Sr.
Jake Holgate, Box Elder, 2B, Sr.
Spencer Thomas, Highland, P/OF/IF, Sr.
Brody Perkes, Roy, SS/P, Sr.
Ethan Bergstrom, Maple Mountain, IF, Jr.
Noah Turley, Wasatch, IF, So.
AJ Affleck, Olympus, C, Sr.
Brennan Holligan, Brighton, P/1B, Jr.
Hunter Tueller, Viewmont, P, Sr.
Isaac Parry, Bountiful, C, Jr.
Cade Perkins, Cottonwood, IF, Jr.
Ryan Harward, Provo, OF, So.
Dylan Reiser, Cottonwood, P/IF, Jr.
5A Honorable Mention
Easton Brinton, Murray, P/IF, Sr.
Jackson Hulce, Roy, C, Sr.
Trent Sweat, Wasatch, C, Sr.
Noah Montoya, Viewmont, DH/P, Jr.
Conner Johnson, Wasatch, P, Sr.
Walker Moore, Provo, P/SS, So.
Jake Roberts, Maple Mountain, SS/P, Sr.
Andrew Astin, Corner Canyon, SS, Sr.
Noah Hennings, Jordan, IF, Sr.
Kai Roberts, Skyridge, C, So.
Alex Hansen, Brighton, P, Jr.
Collin Garrett, Corner Canyon, P/OF, Jr.
Conner Hughes, Jordan, OF, Sr.
Drew Jones, Jordan, IF/P, Sr.