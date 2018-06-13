Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.

3A MVP

Brady Arbon, Grantsville, P/IF, Sr.

Photo courtesy Grantsville Brady Arbon, Grantsville

Led Grantsville to state title with an 8-0 record and a 0.38 ERA, including two wins in state tournament. At the plate he batted .427 with 2 HR and 21 RBI.

3A First Team

Cody Lowe, Carbon, P/OF, Sr. — .510 BA, 18 2B, 6 3B, 40 RBI, 7-1 record

Photo courtesy Carbon Cody Lowe, Carbon

Emmitt Hafen, Richfield, SS/P, Jr. — 9 HR, 72 Ks as a pitcher

Photo courtesy Richfield Emmitt Hafen, Richfield

Tucker Memmott, Juab, IF/OF, Sr. — .426 BA, 40 hits, 33 RBI, 8 2B

Photo courtesy Juab Tucker Memmott, Juab

Easton Gordon, Emery, P/SS, Sr. — .437 BA, 1.39 ERA, 44 Ks

Photo courtesy Emery Easton Gordon, Emery

Alec Williams, Grand, SS, Sr. — 35 hits, 15 SB, 7-1 record

Photo courtesy Grand Alec Williams, Grand

Trevyn Heath, South Sevier, C, Sr. — .425 BA, threw out 22 of 26 runners

Photo courtesy South Sevier Trevyn Heath, South Sevier

Josh Jones, Grand, P, Sr. — 1.86 ERA, 65Ks, 36 hits, 26 RBI

Photo courtesy Grand Josh Jones, Grand

Coy Johnson, Grantsville, SS/P, Sr. — .363 BA, 25 RBI, 32 runs, 1.55 ERA

Photo courtesy Grantsville Coy Johnson, Grantsville

Lincoln Labrum, Union, P/SS, So. — .393 BA, 27 RBI, 5-2 record, 52 Ks

Photo courtesy Union Lincoln Labrum, Union

Mitch Hansen, Summit Academy, C, Sr. — .395 BA, 16 RBI, 25 SB, 26 runs

Photo courtesy Summit Academy Mitch Hansen, Summit Academy

Ty Anderson, Carbon, SS, Jr. — .380 BA, 17 BB, 22 RBI, 42 runs

Photo courtesy Carbon Ty Anderson, Carbon

Easton Rohrer, Union, P/3B/OF, Jr. — .386 BA, 10 2B, 21 RBI, 2.70 ERA

Photo courtesy Union Easton Rohrer, Union

Parker Thomas, Grantsville, OF/P, So. — .337 BA, 6 HR, 30 RBI, 7-1 record, 2.04 ERA

Photo courtesy Grantsville Parker Thomas, Grantsville

Brody Barney, Grantsville, IF, Sr. — .398 BA, 22 RBI, 30 runs

Photo courtesy Grantsville Brody Barney, Grantsville

3A Second Team

Brayden Schultz, Grand, C, Sr.

Easton Hunt, South Sevier, P/CF, Sr.

Matt Nelson, Manti, P/SS, Sr.

Alex White, Juab, OF, Sr.

Alex Carrillo, Judge Memorial, IF, Jr.

Justin Richardson, Grantsville, P, Jr.

Morgan Albrecht, Richfield, SS/P/C, So.

Tanner Johnson, San Juan, C, Sr.

Fielding Morley, ALA, OF/IF, So.

Isaac Riding, Grantsville, 1B, Jr.

Shawn Taylor, North Sanpete, P/SS, Sr.

Braxton Crystal, South Summit, 3B/P/SS, Sr.

Bayl'r Eldredge, San Juan, P/UT, Sr.

Gage Ekker, South Sevier, P/1B, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Jace Miller, Manti, C, Jr.

Logan Duncan, Union, P/1B, Sr.

Hunter Housel, Summit Academy, OF, Sr.

Bruin Meador, Grand, 2B, Sr.

Gerritt Vander Linden, Summit Academy, P/OF, Sr.

Cesar Laya, Carbon, 2B, Sr.

Zach Shubella, Judge Memorial, OF, Sr.

Nate Olson, Carbon, P/OF, Sr.

Kaden Horsley, Providence Hall, P/IF/OF, Sr.

Alex Niemann, Judge Memorial, P/OF, Sr.

Masen Ward, Grand, UT, Sr.

Dawson Dutson, Delta, P/OF, Sr.

Raidyn Steele, Juab, P, So.

Matt Williams, Union, 3B/DH, Sr.