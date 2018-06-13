Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.
3A MVP
Brady Arbon, Grantsville, P/IF, Sr.
Led Grantsville to state title with an 8-0 record and a 0.38 ERA, including two wins in state tournament. At the plate he batted .427 with 2 HR and 21 RBI.
3A First Team
Cody Lowe, Carbon, P/OF, Sr. — .510 BA, 18 2B, 6 3B, 40 RBI, 7-1 record
Emmitt Hafen, Richfield, SS/P, Jr. — 9 HR, 72 Ks as a pitcher
Tucker Memmott, Juab, IF/OF, Sr. — .426 BA, 40 hits, 33 RBI, 8 2B
Easton Gordon, Emery, P/SS, Sr. — .437 BA, 1.39 ERA, 44 Ks
Alec Williams, Grand, SS, Sr. — 35 hits, 15 SB, 7-1 record
Trevyn Heath, South Sevier, C, Sr. — .425 BA, threw out 22 of 26 runners
Josh Jones, Grand, P, Sr. — 1.86 ERA, 65Ks, 36 hits, 26 RBI
Coy Johnson, Grantsville, SS/P, Sr. — .363 BA, 25 RBI, 32 runs, 1.55 ERA
Lincoln Labrum, Union, P/SS, So. — .393 BA, 27 RBI, 5-2 record, 52 Ks
Mitch Hansen, Summit Academy, C, Sr. — .395 BA, 16 RBI, 25 SB, 26 runs
Ty Anderson, Carbon, SS, Jr. — .380 BA, 17 BB, 22 RBI, 42 runs
Easton Rohrer, Union, P/3B/OF, Jr. — .386 BA, 10 2B, 21 RBI, 2.70 ERA
Parker Thomas, Grantsville, OF/P, So. — .337 BA, 6 HR, 30 RBI, 7-1 record, 2.04 ERA
Brody Barney, Grantsville, IF, Sr. — .398 BA, 22 RBI, 30 runs
3A Second Team
Brayden Schultz, Grand, C, Sr.
Easton Hunt, South Sevier, P/CF, Sr.
Matt Nelson, Manti, P/SS, Sr.
Alex White, Juab, OF, Sr.
Alex Carrillo, Judge Memorial, IF, Jr.
Justin Richardson, Grantsville, P, Jr.
Morgan Albrecht, Richfield, SS/P/C, So.
Tanner Johnson, San Juan, C, Sr.
Fielding Morley, ALA, OF/IF, So.
Isaac Riding, Grantsville, 1B, Jr.
Shawn Taylor, North Sanpete, P/SS, Sr.
Braxton Crystal, South Summit, 3B/P/SS, Sr.
Bayl'r Eldredge, San Juan, P/UT, Sr.
Gage Ekker, South Sevier, P/1B, Sr.
3A Honorable Mention
Jace Miller, Manti, C, Jr.
Logan Duncan, Union, P/1B, Sr.
Hunter Housel, Summit Academy, OF, Sr.
Bruin Meador, Grand, 2B, Sr.
Gerritt Vander Linden, Summit Academy, P/OF, Sr.
Cesar Laya, Carbon, 2B, Sr.
Zach Shubella, Judge Memorial, OF, Sr.
Nate Olson, Carbon, P/OF, Sr.
Kaden Horsley, Providence Hall, P/IF/OF, Sr.
Alex Niemann, Judge Memorial, P/OF, Sr.
Masen Ward, Grand, UT, Sr.
Dawson Dutson, Delta, P/OF, Sr.
Raidyn Steele, Juab, P, So.
Matt Williams, Union, 3B/DH, Sr.