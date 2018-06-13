Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.
2A MVP
Rocky Bringhurst, North Sevier, P/OF, Sr.
Led North Sevier to the 2A title finishing with a 5-1 record and a 2.71 ERA, with 64 strikeouts. At the plate he batted .393 with 33 hits, 27 RBI, 10 2B, 7 3B and one HR.
2A First Team
Parx Bartholomew, Gunnison, P/OF, Jr. — .507 BA, 36 hits, 3 HR, 6-2 record, 1.92 ERA
Porter Hollingshead, Beaver, P/OF/IF, Sr. — .475 BA, 2 HR, 11 2B, 6-4 record
Davis Heslington, Beaver, P/IF, Sr. — .430 BA, 7 2B, 27 RBI, 5-1 record
Levi Randall, Enterprise, P/OF, So. — 9-0, 1.29 ERA, .523 BA, 46 hits, 10 2B, 20 SB
Sam Orton, Kanab, P/OF, So. — 7-1 record, .588 BA in playoffs
Brooks Mickelsen, North Sevier, P/OF, Sr. — 5-2 record, .392 BA, 23 RBI, .525 OBP
Burke Mickelsen, North Sevier, P/IF, So. — 3-0 record, .342 BA, 37 runs, 26 RBI, 4 HR
Spencer Laub, Enterprise, SS/P, Sr. — .443 BA, 9 2B, 43 hits
Janzen Keisel, Gunnison, P/SS, Fr. — .434 BA, 8 2B, 9-1 record, 1.31 ERA
Stockton Andersen, North Sevier, P/IF, Jr. — .416 BA, 27 hits, 10 2B, 19 SB
Hunter Willden, Milford, P/C/3B, Jr. — .364 BA, 5 2B, 2.35 ERA, 49 Ks
Slade Sheriff, Millard, P/C/IF, Sr. — .446 BA, 41 hits
Tavin Ott, Kanab, INF, Sr. — .417 playoff BA, 6 playoff RBI
Marcus Fox, Kanab, P/INF/OF, Jr. — 3-3 record, 2 saves in playoffs
2A Second Team
Tyson Aburto, Millard, P/3B/OF, Sr.
Carson Teeples, Millard, C/P/IF, Sr.
Ty Hill, Gunnison, 1B, Jr.
Zeb Jones, Enterprise, C, Sr.
Braxton Albrecht, Beaver, OF, Sr.
Austin Davison, Rowland Hall, C/P, Jr.
Tyce Raddon, Beaver, OF, Sr.
Rylan Crane, North Sevier, P/IF, So.
John Sims, Kanab, OF, Sr.
Hayes Monroe, Millard, 3B, Jr.
Brenin Johnson, Parowan, P, Sr.
Nathaniel Houston, Kanab, INF, So.
Derek Houston, Kanab, C, Fr.
Gerrit Sterk, Layton Christian, 1B/3B, Sr.
Comment on this story
2A Honorable Mention
Zack Sherwood, Milford, P/1B, So.
Luke Nicoloff, Rowland Hall, OF/C, Sr.
Crayton Hollingshead, Beaver, IF/P, Fr.
Hunter Hafen, Beaver, IF/P, Jr.
Braxton Sylvester, Gunnison, SS/2B, So.
Jadden Cranney, Millard, SS/P, Jr.
Jack Dischmann, Rowland Hall, P/SS, Sr.
Jarrett Sullivan, Milford, SS, Jr.
Thomas Anderson, Monticello, p/c, Sr.
Shawn Sorensen, North Sevier, IF, Sr.
Kobe Scholes, North Summit, IF/OF, Jr.
Grayson Robb, Parowan, SS, So.
Avery Anderson, Gunnison, CF/2B, Fr.
Tyler Draper, Monticello, P/C, Sr.