Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.

2A MVP

Rocky Bringhurst, North Sevier, P/OF, Sr.

Photo courtesy North Sevier Rocky Bringhurst, North Sevier

Led North Sevier to the 2A title finishing with a 5-1 record and a 2.71 ERA, with 64 strikeouts. At the plate he batted .393 with 33 hits, 27 RBI, 10 2B, 7 3B and one HR.

2A First Team

Parx Bartholomew, Gunnison, P/OF, Jr. — .507 BA, 36 hits, 3 HR, 6-2 record, 1.92 ERA

Photo courtesy Gunnison Parx Bartholomew, Gunnison

Porter Hollingshead, Beaver, P/OF/IF, Sr. — .475 BA, 2 HR, 11 2B, 6-4 record

Photo courtesy Beaver Porter Hollingshead, Beaver

Davis Heslington, Beaver, P/IF, Sr. — .430 BA, 7 2B, 27 RBI, 5-1 record

Photo courtesy Beaver Davis Heslington, Beaver

Levi Randall, Enterprise, P/OF, So. — 9-0, 1.29 ERA, .523 BA, 46 hits, 10 2B, 20 SB

Photo courtesy Enterprise Levi Randall, Enterprise

Sam Orton, Kanab, P/OF, So. — 7-1 record, .588 BA in playoffs

Photo courtesy Kanab Sam Orton, Kanab

Brooks Mickelsen, North Sevier, P/OF, Sr. — 5-2 record, .392 BA, 23 RBI, .525 OBP

Photo courtesy North Sevier Brooks Mickelsen, North Sevier

Burke Mickelsen, North Sevier, P/IF, So. — 3-0 record, .342 BA, 37 runs, 26 RBI, 4 HR

Photo courtesy North Sevier Burke Mickelsen, North Sevier

Spencer Laub, Enterprise, SS/P, Sr. — .443 BA, 9 2B, 43 hits

Photo courtesy Enterprise Spencer Laub, Enterprise

Janzen Keisel, Gunnison, P/SS, Fr. — .434 BA, 8 2B, 9-1 record, 1.31 ERA

Photo courtesy Gunnison Janzen Keisel, Gunnison

Stockton Andersen, North Sevier, P/IF, Jr. — .416 BA, 27 hits, 10 2B, 19 SB

Photo courtesy North Sevier Stockton Andersen, North Sevier

Hunter Willden, Milford, P/C/3B, Jr. — .364 BA, 5 2B, 2.35 ERA, 49 Ks

Photo courtesy Milford Hunter Willden, Milford

Slade Sheriff, Millard, P/C/IF, Sr. — .446 BA, 41 hits

Photo courtesy Millard Slade Sheriff, Millard

Tavin Ott, Kanab, INF, Sr. — .417 playoff BA, 6 playoff RBI

Photo courtesy Kanab Tavin Ott, Kanab

Marcus Fox, Kanab, P/INF/OF, Jr. — 3-3 record, 2 saves in playoffs

Photo courtesy Kanab Marcus Fox, Kanab

2A Second Team

Tyson Aburto, Millard, P/3B/OF, Sr.

Carson Teeples, Millard, C/P/IF, Sr.

Ty Hill, Gunnison, 1B, Jr.

Zeb Jones, Enterprise, C, Sr.

Braxton Albrecht, Beaver, OF, Sr.

Austin Davison, Rowland Hall, C/P, Jr.

Tyce Raddon, Beaver, OF, Sr.

Rylan Crane, North Sevier, P/IF, So.

John Sims, Kanab, OF, Sr.

Hayes Monroe, Millard, 3B, Jr.

Brenin Johnson, Parowan, P, Sr.

Nathaniel Houston, Kanab, INF, So.

Derek Houston, Kanab, C, Fr.

Gerrit Sterk, Layton Christian, 1B/3B, Sr.

2A Honorable Mention

Zack Sherwood, Milford, P/1B, So.

Luke Nicoloff, Rowland Hall, OF/C, Sr.

Crayton Hollingshead, Beaver, IF/P, Fr.

Hunter Hafen, Beaver, IF/P, Jr.

Braxton Sylvester, Gunnison, SS/2B, So.

Jadden Cranney, Millard, SS/P, Jr.

Jack Dischmann, Rowland Hall, P/SS, Sr.

Jarrett Sullivan, Milford, SS, Jr.

Thomas Anderson, Monticello, p/c, Sr.

Shawn Sorensen, North Sevier, IF, Sr.

Kobe Scholes, North Summit, IF/OF, Jr.

Grayson Robb, Parowan, SS, So.

Avery Anderson, Gunnison, CF/2B, Fr.

Tyler Draper, Monticello, P/C, Sr.