BYU head coach John Brooks announced the hiring of Jordan Fletcher as a new assistant coach for the swim team.

“I am excited to invite Jordan Fletcher back to BYU as a member of the coaching staff,” Brooks said. “Jordan brings a fresh look at the program and some excitement to the coaching staff. He has done a lot of work to get this job, including volunteering as a coach at BYU for two years, coaching club teams and teaching swim lessons. He is hungry to help our team to continue to get better.”

Fletcher, who swam for BYU from 2010-14, joins Shari Skabelund, Dee Loose and Yolanda Bates on the coaching staff.

As a freshman in 2010-11, Fletcher was ranked first on the team in the 50-yard and 100-yard butterfly, as well as second in the 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard and 100-yard backstroke. He recorded three first-place wins throughout the season and contributed to a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Mountain West Conference Championship. As a sophomore, he tallied two first-place finishes, as well as six top-10 finishes at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships.

In 2013, Fletcher contributed to the team that holds the school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:18.30. He was named to the All-MPSF Second Team in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, as well as MPSF Male Athlete of the Week in January of 2013.

During his senior year, Fletcher recorded 10 first-place finishes throughout the season. He was named to the All-MPSF First Team in the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay and earned second-team honors in the 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.

Fletcher is still ranked No. 4 all-time at BYU in the 50-yard freestyle (19.84) and No. 5 in the 100-yard butterfly (48.17) along with being a member of the school record-holding 200-yard freestyle relay team.

A Utah native, Fletcher prepped at West Jordan High School, recording multiple state championship titles throughout high school. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Canada and married Shelbi Soelberg while at BYU.