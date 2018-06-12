LAYTON — The city’s annual Liberty Days will kick off on at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 1, with the free Voice of Liberty Patriotic Concert at the Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. Gates open at 6:15 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, July 4, residents are invited to a breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the north bowery in Layton Common Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive. Tickets are $24 for a family of five; $6 for those 12 and older; and $4 for those 4 to 11; children 3 and under eat for free. For those who arrive between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., tickets are $22 for a family of five or $5 per individual.

Activities throughout the day will include a fun run/walk; a flag-raising ceremony, an all-star baseball/softball game, the City Council Popsicle Parade and kids Bike Parade, Dutch oven demonstrations, concessions, vendor booths and entertainment and a performance by the New American Philharmonic Symphony with Cannoneers at the amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Children are invited to decorate bikes, scooters or wagons for the Kids Bike Parade. Participants will receive a pass to Surf ’n Swim. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, log on to laytoncity.org.