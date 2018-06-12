UTAH STATE PRISON — Elizabeth Smart abductor Wanda Barzee could remain in state prison until 2024, though her lawyer says she has served her time and should already be free.

Barzee, 72 unexpectedly refused to attend a parole hearing Tuesday and has also refused to undergo a psychological evaluation, which the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole requires for a decision on her early release because she pleaded guilty and mentally ill.

Elizabeth Smart also did not appear at the hearing where victims typically get time to speak to the board. Her father, Ed Smart, arrived after it was over and said he didn't know why his daughter was not there.

"I think that Elizabeth has moved on and really it’s up to health care professionals to determine whether (Barzee) should be out or not. To me, hearing and seeing what I’ve seen, it's Barzee as usual," Ed Smart said.

He said he recently heard from a reliable source that Barzee "still follows Mitchell, carries around his little bitty Bible and her refusal to come today seems like it's just an indicator that she is still of the same mindset she was back at the time she took Elizabeth."

Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, were convicted in one of the state's highest profile crimes ever when they kidnapped then 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her home in 2002.

Barzee was sentenced in 2010 to 15 years in federal prison for her role in the kidnapping. She also pleaded guilty and mentally ill in state court to the attempted kidnapping of Smart's cousin, Olivia Wright, a few months after Smart was taken, and received a 15-year prison term.

State and federal prosecutors agreed to run the two sentences concurrently because Barzee cooperated in the federal prosecution of Mitchell. She was transferred to the Utah State Prison in April 2016 after being held in a federal prison in Texas.

Scott Williams, Barzee's attorney, said after the hearing that Barzee has already served more than 15 years, including time in custody after her arrest. The plea agreement never contemplated her coming back into state jurisdiction, he said.

Barzee's release date is set for Jan. 29, 2024.

"I'm trying to understand how the state of Utah thinks they can hold her more than 15 years on a 15-year sentence maximum," he said. "I didn't ever expect Wanda Barzee to come back to the Utah State Prison, and in my opinion, neither did any of the representatives of the state of Utah or the United States government that I negotiated with."

Greg Johnson, parole board administrative services director, said the board would look into Williams' questions about the state's calculation of Barzee's sentence and release date.

"We always want to make sure we review information and that we're making decisions based on accurate statements as well as that we're functioning within the limits of the law," he said.

Barzee finished her federal sentence and was transferred to Utah on a detainer to serve out the state term, Johnson said. The state credits her for time in jail before her conviction and in the Utah State Hospital, but "stopped the clock" during her time in federal prison, he said.

If Barzee continues to refuse a mental health evaluation, she could be in prison until 2024, Johnson said.

"Given the history, I have some ideas about what might be going on. There's been other circumstances where Ms. Barzee's mental illness has impacted the ability to move examinations and assessments forward," Williams said.

He said he hasn't talked to Barzee for more than a year and doesn't know her mental state.