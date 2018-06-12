CLINTON — Discount tickets are now available for the city’s annual Heritage Days carnival, which runs July 11-14 at Civic Center Park, 1500 W. 2300 North.

Tickets can be purchased at the recreation office, 1651 W. 2300 North. Cost is $18 for 40 tickets.

In addition to the carnival the four-day celebration will include a kids parade at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 12; a golf tournament, a chalk art festival, an art exhibit and photography show, a car show and a showing of the animated film “Coco” on Friday, July 13.

On Saturday, July 14, there will be a 5K, walk and kids' dash; a breakfast, a parade, entertainment and fireworks.

For a complete list of events and times, log on to clintoncity.net.