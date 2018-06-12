SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rep. John Curtis said Tuesday he's hopeful North Korea will follow through on a committment made to a "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, following a summit meeting with President Donald Trump.

"There are some early signs that give us reason to think this might be different than what we've seen in the past. But (there's) lots of suspicion and lots of, I just think, this absolute need to verify and ge assurance that it's not just talk," Curtis said.

The newest member of Utah's all-Republican congressional delegation also said Trump deserves credit for sitting down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore to talk about ending that nation's nuclear weapons program.

"Certainly, we're optimistic and, quite frankly, I applaud the president for putting us in this position," Curtis, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Deseret News in an interview from Washington.

Evan Vucci, Associated Press North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands after a document signing at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

Curtis said Trump has "taken tons of criticism for his approach. Everybody has been very critical of him and yet, here he is, the first president to meet face to face with Kim and start the discussion and have an agreement of the direction."

Utah Rep. Rob Bishop, who taught government and history in high school before coming to Congress 15 years ago, said the results of the summit that ended with a signing ceremony Tuesday were "much better than anticipated."

Bishop said in an interview with KSL Newsradio, however, "there is a long way it has to go before anything that is lasting and permanent takes place, and there are all sorts of possibilities of things blowing up for whatever reasons."

Still, he compared making changes in a divided Korean Peninsula to the reunification of Germany in 1990, a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall in Communist-controlled East Germany.

Because North and South Korea "are so starkly different, well, we're going to have to see how that works out. But then again, I never thought I would see Germany reunited in my lifetime, so anything's possible."

Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP People look at the extra edition of Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun reporting the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at Shimbashi Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The headline reads: North Korea promises to denuclearize.

He, too, credited Trump's nontraditional approach to negotiations with getting results. Trump had taken to Twitter less than a year ago to threaten Kim with "fire and fury" over North Korea's nuclear missile development.

The way Trump "has gone about things has maybe broken up some of the stalemate and we are closer to a lasting peace on this peninsula than we have been since (President) Eisenhower in 1953," Bishop said.

He said Hill Air Force Base, located within the 1st Congressional District that he represents, has "played a major role" in the United States' military protection of South Korea.

Rep. Mia Love said in a statement Tuesday she was "encouraged, yet cautious" that the summit in Singapore would result in lasting peace between North and South Korea and commended Trump "for not accepting the status quo."

Love said "any final agreement should be strong, specific and verifiable" and that the only acceptable path forward as negotiations continue is complete and verifiable denuclearization.

"We must not forget North Korea’s history of a brutal regime and a long history of deceit," she said. " While we remain hopeful, we must continue to apply maximum economic pressure until North Korea proves it is serious about this new relationship."