SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of “The Bachelorette” freaked out like crazy when ABC interrupted the show for President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
On Monday night, Trump and Kim met at a summit in Singapore. The two filed a joint agreement in which they mostly repeated previous public statements about the need for the two sides to come together, according to the Associated Press.
But Twitter couldn’t believe that ABC interrupted the reality dating show for the historic summit. Most jokes were made in jest, of course, according to Fox News.
Of course, “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison did his best to quell the excitement from fans over the summit confusion.
The official “Bachelorette” Twitter account tried to calm viewers, too.
Some viewers were disappointed, though, when they found out their recordings of the show didn't capture the entire episode because of the special report.
Despite backlash from “Bachelorette” viewers, Americans overwhelmingly support direct talks between the United States and North Korea, according to the Pew Research Center.
About 71 percent of people say they approve of direct chats over North Korea’s nuclear program, whereas 21 percent disapprove.
“Despite the overall approval of direct talks between the two countries, the public was skeptical about whether North Korea’s leadership is serious about addressing concerns about its nuclear program,” according to Pew.