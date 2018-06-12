SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of “The Bachelorette” freaked out like crazy when ABC interrupted the show for President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

On Monday night, Trump and Kim met at a summit in Singapore. The two filed a joint agreement in which they mostly repeated previous public statements about the need for the two sides to come together, according to the Associated Press.

But Twitter couldn’t believe that ABC interrupted the reality dating show for the historic summit. Most jokes were made in jest, of course, according to Fox News.

If @ABCNetwork doesn't turn off this Trump and Kim Jong-Un update and put The Bachelorette back on I'm going to be mildly upset for awhile — Joey Leys (@leyland_joe) June 12, 2018

Why does abc news think they can override the bachelorette for a live between Trump and Kim Jong-UN!???!?? — Kaylee Hanson (@kaylee__hanson) June 12, 2018

Hey ABC? I don't care about Trump. I want to watch the Bachelorette. — Lindsay (@lrgorman14) June 12, 2018

Did ABC.....................really just....,,..,,,,,,,stop airing The Bachelorette............to show us............,.the handshake........,,,,,,,,btw trump and Kim jong un................ — Jen Ventura (@jen__ventura) June 12, 2018

This might actually be the most dramatic season of the bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2W0cG0eWAw — Em Mike (@EmMikeShyamalan) June 12, 2018

Of course, “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison did his best to quell the excitement from fans over the summit confusion.

I think the important thing right now is not to panic. We must stay together as one United #BachelorNation — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 12, 2018

The official “Bachelorette” Twitter account tried to calm viewers, too.

Don’t worry folks. #TheBachelorette will air in its entirety after the Special Report. — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 12, 2018

Some viewers were disappointed, though, when they found out their recordings of the show didn’t capture the entire episode because of the special report.

Oh great, my DVR didn’t record all of The Bachelorette bc of the interruption 🙃 — angelica (@A_Anahi1996) June 12, 2018

@RealitySteve Who was sent home from the Bachelorette tonight? The US-North Korean summit cut into the show in my area at least and my DVR didn't record the 20 minutes the show lost. Thank you for your time! — Max Power (@maxpowertexas) June 12, 2018

Despite backlash from “Bachelorette” viewers, Americans overwhelmingly support direct talks between the United States and North Korea, according to the Pew Research Center.

About 71 percent of people say they approve of direct chats over North Korea’s nuclear program, whereas 21 percent disapprove.

“Despite the overall approval of direct talks between the two countries, the public was skeptical about whether North Korea’s leadership is serious about addressing concerns about its nuclear program,” according to Pew.