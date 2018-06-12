KAYSVILLE — City Councilman James Hansen has announced he is resigning to accept an academic fellowship at the Securities and Exchange Commission beginning in August.

Residents who are interested in taking a seat on the council can submit a letter of interest and resume to Mayor Katie Witt by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

Applicants must be a registered voter and have resided in the city for 12 consecutive months.

The council, with the exception of Hansen, will interview all interested individuals on Tuesday, June 26, at 7 p.m. in an open session at City Hall, 23 E. Center.

The appointee will serve from July 20 until the next regularly scheduled municipal election in 2019, at which time they may run to complete the remainder of the term, which will expire in 2021.

For more information, log on to kaysvillecity.com.