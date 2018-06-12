SALT LAKE CITY — Dennis Rodman is getting the Twitter reaction treatment, but not all of it is negative.

Rodman appeared on CNN Monday night to talk as an expert about the relationship between North Korea and the United States. He said Tuesday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was a beautiful moment between two good friends.

Crying on the screen while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, the NBA Hall-of-Fame star couldn’t stop celebrating the moment.

"It's a great day. I am here to see it. I'm so happy," he said.

Rodman said he believes in helping North Korea.

"Once I got familiar with the culture and situation, I felt like I was at home," he said.

Rodman said he previously visited North Korea to bring basketball to the country. Now, he said, his only mission is to bring peace to the U.S. and North Korea.

Speaking with CNN’s @chriscuomo while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, former NBA star @dennisrodman describes his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his hopes for the country https://t.co/oaMBT2GQ3n pic.twitter.com/zGJOAp9ewQ — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 12, 2018

"I'm not in this for no money. I never started it for no money. This is not about Dennis Rodman being the greatest person in the world, bringing the countries together," said Rodman.

He said he didn't want to think about the politics.

"I don't want to see that, I want to see it go away. … I want to see us get along. Have a handshake, have a smile, have a glass of iced tea. I don't need to worry about the war stuff, I don't know anything about that," he said.

Twitter responded to Rodman with some jokes, but also some praise for his ability to bring two sides together.

I was toggling channels and caught Dennis Rodman last night. I'm embarrassed to say I viewed him completely wrong. my admiration for the selfless hard-working basketball player extends to the man off court too — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman got the ball rolling on this one. Give him credit. Stop sending him all that hate and pat him on his back for that. — The ReMARQable One (@themarquescook1) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman maybe one person who knows both leaders well and also has the respect of both..thought he made a lot of sense last night..!! https://t.co/jLRkGp9gO4 — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) June 12, 2018

Someday American tourists will travel to North Korea and visit the historic Dennis Rodman Square. — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) June 12, 2018

The great joy of this moment is watching in real time the sputtering hysterical rage of ppl with 17 graduate degrees in international relations realizing they maybe could be replaced by Dennis Rodman — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 12, 2018

Make Dennis Rodman a member of G7 — Dave Anthony is hot dog meat (@daveanthony) June 12, 2018

So I overslept. I assume Dennis Rodman has established World Peace by now? — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) June 12, 2018

Others weren’t so thrilled.

I've been a proud CNN defender for a long time- in full disclosure I was a CNN intern in 1994 and had an amazing time... CNN giving 23 minutes to the ridiculousness of Dennis Rodman makes it very hard to be a CNN defender tonight — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 12, 2018

That so many people - even just on Twitter - are praising Dennis Rodman is disgusting. HE BEFRIENDED KIM JONG UN. COME ON — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) June 12, 2018