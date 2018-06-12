SALT LAKE CITY — Dennis Rodman is getting the Twitter reaction treatment, but not all of it is negative.
Rodman appeared on CNN Monday night to talk as an expert about the relationship between North Korea and the United States. He said Tuesday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was a beautiful moment between two good friends.
Crying on the screen while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, the NBA Hall-of-Fame star couldn’t stop celebrating the moment.
"It's a great day. I am here to see it. I'm so happy," he said.
Rodman said he believes in helping North Korea.
"Once I got familiar with the culture and situation, I felt like I was at home," he said.
Rodman said he previously visited North Korea to bring basketball to the country. Now, he said, his only mission is to bring peace to the U.S. and North Korea.
"I'm not in this for no money. I never started it for no money. This is not about Dennis Rodman being the greatest person in the world, bringing the countries together," said Rodman.
He said he didn't want to think about the politics.
"I don't want to see that, I want to see it go away. … I want to see us get along. Have a handshake, have a smile, have a glass of iced tea. I don't need to worry about the war stuff, I don't know anything about that," he said.
Twitter responded to Rodman with some jokes, but also some praise for his ability to bring two sides together.
