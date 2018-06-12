BOUNTIFUL — The Bountiful Farmers Market will open for business on Thursday, June 21, at the city park, 400 North and 200 West.

Fresh produce and other goods will be available from 3 p.m. to dusk.

Vendors who would like to set up a booth at the market can register at bountifulmainstreet.com.

Fees are $10 a week or $135 for the season for famers; $15 a week or $202.50 for the season for crafters; and $20 a week or $270 for the season for food vendors.

Food venders must also get a temporary seasonal permit, a food handlers permit and a sampling permit. Contact Davis County Health Department for specific needs, prices and information on obtaining permits.