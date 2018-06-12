BOUNTIFUL — The Bountiful Farmers Market will open for business on Thursday, June 21, at the city park, 400 North and 200 West.Comment on this story
Fresh produce and other goods will be available from 3 p.m. to dusk.
Vendors who would like to set up a booth at the market can register at bountifulmainstreet.com.
Fees are $10 a week or $135 for the season for famers; $15 a week or $202.50 for the season for crafters; and $20 a week or $270 for the season for food vendors.
Food venders must also get a temporary seasonal permit, a food handlers permit and a sampling permit. Contact Davis County Health Department for specific needs, prices and information on obtaining permits.