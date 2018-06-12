JACKSON, Wyo. — The second person killed in a glider crash last weekend in Grand Teton National Park has been identified as 65-year-old David Ross of Salt Lake City.

The National Park Service says the flight that originated in Driggs, Idaho, was piloted by 65-year-old Kristine Ciesinski of Victor, Idaho.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the wreckage was found Saturday after the glider failed to return as scheduled.

Park officials say the glider was found between the Middle and South Teton at about 10,800 feet altitude.

The National Park Service is investigating the crash.