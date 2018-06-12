SALT LAKE CITY — Several burger restaurants have a beef with IHOP.

On Monday, the International House of Pancakes rebranded as “IHOb,” or the International House of Burgers. Yes, burgers.

The food franchise announced seven new burgers to coincide with its temporary rebrand. Several of the burgers contain bacon, eggs and hash browns, showing the company is merging its breakfast history with a new burger future.

Social media went ablaze with reactions, with many people saying they didn’t support the switch. Twitter users also asked whether IHOP would still serve pancakes or if it was completely focusing on burgers.

But it was other burger-selling restaurants that really kicked off arguments with IHOb. Denny’s, Wendy’s and Whataburger, among several others, all tweeted at IHOb to ask questions about the company’s new direction.

As USA Today reported, Burger King went as far as to change its Twitter picture and logo to say “Pancake King.” That's some low-key shade.

Denny’s response was a little savage.

👦: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?

👴: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018

Whataburger promised it would never change its name.

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

Wendy’s didn’t hold back from its own savagery.

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Checkers & Rally’s used a popular Captain America meme to join in on the fun.

Chili’s tried its best to join the conversation, too.

We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

To be fair, IHOb did say the decision was only “for the time being.”

Beefs between burger franchises is nothing new. Wendy’s and McDonald’s have traded shots back and forth over the years. Back in May, Wendy’s tweeted at McDonald’s after the burger franchise announced it would switch to fresh beef in its Quarter Pounders, CNBC reported.

Wendy’s didn’t hold back.

Hey @McDonalds, heard the news. Happy #NationalFrozenFoodDay to you for all the frozen beef that’s sticking around in your cheeseburgers. — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 6, 2018

Poor Big Mac®, stuck with frozen beef. pic.twitter.com/0r5beTPQfo — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 6, 2018

This one too? Yep. Doesn’t even have a slice of cheese to keep it warm. pic.twitter.com/8EeNTmnop6 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 6, 2018

Wendy’s chief concept and marketing officer Kurt Kane told Business Insider the company didn’t want to let McDonald’s beef decisions go unnoticed.

"We wanted to make sure that people aren't confused about what is communicated and what is reality," he said.