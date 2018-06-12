SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 12.

Trump, Kim meet in historic summit

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met for the first time Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The two leaders met at a Singapore island resort, where the two discussed the future of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Trump and Kim signed a new document in which Trump pledged "security guarantees" to North Korea, while Kim said he remained committed to "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The agreement didn't hold many specifics. It mostly reiterated previous public statements the two leaders have shared.

Read more.

Wildfire season begins in Utah

The Trail Mountain Fire in Orangeville, Emery County, has already destroyed cabins and burned through 2,600 acres after it started last week, according to the Deseret News.

Five helicopters, 11 fire engines and 259 firefighters all worked to take down the blaze, which was 10 percent contained by Monday night.

Jason Curry, public information officer with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, told the Deseret News that lack of rain and last winter’s low amount of snow could lead to a “worse than average” wildfire season.

"It doesn't look like there's much rain on the forecast so absolutely things are going to pick up, get busier, and be more busy than we have been thus far," he said.

Read more.

Romney vs. Kennedy: A tale of two campaigns

The Deseret News has a new article out today that delved into the differences between the two campaigns of Mitt Romney and Mike Kennedy, both vying for an open U.S. Senate seat in the state of Utah.

“There’s the one everyone knows but who maybe doesn’t know Utah. And there’s the one who knows Utah but nobody knows. One comes with a national spotlight, the other a searchlight,” the Deseret News reported.

Romney, for example, spoke at the Utah Innovation Technology Summit in downtown Salt Lake City last Wednesday. That was after he spoke at Weber State University earlier that day and after he spent time with Washington, D.C., leaders like U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan over the previous weekend.

Then there’s Kennedy, who spoke to maybe 12 people at the Payson Senior Citizen Center.

Read more.

Creed Bratton from 'The Office' to perform in Utah

Creed Bratton spoke with the Deseret News ahead of his performance at the Complex in Salt Lake City Thursday night.

Bratton, who is mostly known for his fictional character Creed Bratton (same name), told the Deseret News it was “The Office” that catapulted him into stardom.

“I wouldn’t be here now performing for you guys, doing these concerts, if it weren’t for ‘The Office,'” Bratton told the Deseret News from the road. “‘The Office’ made it possible for me to do this, so I’m so grateful for that show in so many ways to continue my career.”

Bratton said his favorite scene in the show came during season 4 in the episode “Survivorman.”

Read about that scene at the Deseret News.

