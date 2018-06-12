SALT LAKE CITY — Three men face felony charges after an attempted burglary and shooting at a home resulted in one of the men being accidentally shot in the head by his friend, according to police.

Daniel Alberto Gonzalez, 25, of Salt Lake City, Ricky Joseph Arriola, 25, of Salt Lake City, and Julius Michael Navanick, 26, of West Valley City, were charged in 3rd District Court on Monday with one count apiece of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, also a first-degree felony; and 15 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

On June 7, Cesar Hernandez was inside his home near 500 N. Redwood Road when the front door to his living room was kicked in and "three males immediately started shooting," according to charging documents.

One man was shooting while walking into the apartment, one man stood in the doorway while shooting and a third man was standing outside and shooting into the apartment, charges state.

Hernandez was shot once in the arm, according to the statement.

When police responded to the area on the report of gunshots, an officer found Navanick, who had been shot in the back of the head. A handgun was found on the sidewalk within inches of Navanick, police said.

According to police, Gonzalez said he did not mean to shoot Navanick, who was his friend, but Navanick walked in front of Gonzalez's gun. He survived.

Gonzalez and Arriola were found with the help of witnesses who saw the suspects leave the scene and surveillance camera footage, police said.

Police located a gun in a planter at the home where Gonzalez and Arriola were taken into custody. A second gun was also found about 230 feet from that home, according to police.

Gonzalez, Arriola and Navanick are each described in court documents as "documented gang members."

In 2011, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, according to court documents. Arriola pleaded guilty to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, in 2012, court documents state.