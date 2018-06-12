Former BYU football coach Bronco Mendenhall, now heading into his third year as the head coach at the University of Virginia, wants his players to have a plan beyond football.

That was one of the several topics he discussed in a "State of the Program" address during a Virginia Board of Visitors meeting last week.

“I want them to pursue the NFL if they’re one of the 20 percent that are clear about what they’re going to do after,” Mendenhall said, according to The News & Advance, “and have a great path and are going to become better because of the experience.”

During his speech, Mendenhall also mentioned statistics, without citing a source, that reflect the difficulties of the NFL life. He said 85 percent of NFL players come from single-parent homes and that 78 percent of NFL players who reach their second contract "are divorced, bankrupt, a substance abuser and disabled, all four. That’s almost 80 percent of the lucky ones that make it to their second contract.”

David Teel of the Daily Press talked with Mendenhall following the address and discussed with the coach the source of those statistics. Mendenhall told Teel that the 85 percent came from a Kansas City official who spoke to BYU's team prior to its 2015 matchup against Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium, while the 78 percent "came from Sports Illustrated and the Houston News."

"Without disputing Mendenhall’s general point, it’s fair to say that he should be more precise with his numbers," Teel wrote.

Star's new start in Buffalo

Star Lotulelei signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency this offseason, ending his five-year stint with the team — the Carolina Panthers — that originally drafted him.

Now, the former Bingham High, Snow College and Utah defensive tackle is looking to find his place in Buffalo, according to a feature on the lineman written by The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci.

Lotulelei's five-year deal that brought him to the Bills will pay $50 million, Carucci reported.

“Just because of what they’ve spent to get me here and what they’ve done to get me here, it doesn’t change anything in me,” Lotulelei told the News.

He is comfortable not being in the limelight.

“If I can walk around in peace, then I think that’s a good thing,” Lotulelei said.

And finally ...

ESPN shared video of a touching moment in a high school baseball game that showed what happened when two friends faced each other on the diamond with the chance to advance to the state championship.