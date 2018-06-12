There have been some great comebacks in recent years.

LeBron James & Co. rallying to win the NBA Finals in 2016 after trailing the Golden State Warriors 3-1.

The New England Patriots storming back to win the Super Bowl after falling behind 28-3 late in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chicago Cubs winning the World Series after being down three games to one and having been known for being lovable losers since 1908.

Roseanne and her quirky TV family making a big comeback (we’ll overlook the even bigger fall because it doesn’t fit my column’s theme).

Almost everybody loves a comeback — well, except for the teams who come from ahead to lose. Don’t tell LL Cool J about comebacks, either. (He's the one who wrote the lyrics, "Don't call it a comeback.")

But the rest of us are big fans of the determination and endurance required for somebody to push their limits and overcome a huge obstacle. That’s why we love movies like Rocky, Miracle, Star Wars and Pee Wee Herman’s Big Adventure.

It’s also why something that happened in the sports world over the weekend stirred our souls.

If you haven’t seen what happened in the NCAA women’s track and field championships, do yourself a favor and watch this now. If you’ve already seen it, you know it’s so awesome you’ll want to watch it again.

To give some context, USC’s 4x400 runners needed to place first in this race in order for the Trojans to win the national championship.

To say the least, it didn’t look good for — spoiler alert — about 1,599.9 yards of the race. To begin the final leg, USC was in fifth place after its runners nearly dropped the baton in an awkward exchange.

And then?

The final 400-meter leg became a legendary lap thanks to the turbo boost in Kendall Ellis’s legs and heart. To quote the Trojans’ Facebook post, “WATCH WHAT FIGHT ON LOOKS LIKE!”

USC Track & Field - 2018 National Championship The USC Track & Field Women of Troy had to win the 4x400m relay to win the national championship.WATCH WHAT FIGHT ON LOOKS LIKE! Posted by USC Trojans on Saturday, June 9, 2018

Not surprisingly, one popular sports website used USC’s triumph as a way to diss Mitchell.

Choke job of the weekend goes to... Purdue Women's Track?https://t.co/yqdihukS7s pic.twitter.com/egEZqbb3FQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 10, 2018

Meanwhile, NBCSports.com used the word “epic” in the headline, the SportsCenter Twitter feed called the comeback “UNREAL" and USA Today said the Trojans “pulled off the unthinkable.”

And Kobe Bryant tweeted about the “Will power” displayed.

The official timer simply showed that USC finished the amazing display of athleticism in 3:27.06, which was seven-hundredths of a second faster than No. 2 Purdue.

That heart-pounding finish gave USC the national championship over Georgia by one point.

TV commentator Dwight Stones added an interesting element to this race, saying what most people watching live were probably thinking as Purdue’s Jahneya Mitchell seemed to have the victory well in hand.

“Purdue’s going to win this, which we certainly didn’t see,” Stones declared. “USC is not going to catch Purdue. I don’t think.”

He quickly amended his opinion.

“Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness! Look what’s just happening!” he blurted out. “USC wins the women’s team title in the last meter of the four-by-four. Unbelievable final leg by Kendal Ellis."

Ellis said she showed so much fight for her teammates.

"We want to be national champions, not just for the relay but for the team, so just go ahead and fight for it," Ellis said. "We’re Trojans. It's what we do. We fight on."

Imagine what we all could accomplish with that same fighting spirit in the midst of our challenges.