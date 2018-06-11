SALT LAKE CITY — With the Bees up 5-4 in the top of the ninth Monday night at Smith's Ballpark, closer Jake Jewell had New Orleans first baseman Scott Van Slyke down to his final strike, with two outs.

Slyke took the fifth offering of the at-bat yard, hitting the go-ahead two-run home run that gave New Orleans a 6-5 win and the series split.

Salt Lake struck first, scoring the first two runs of the game on an RBI single from Dustin Ackley in the first inning. Eric Young Jr.'s RBI double increased the Bees’ lead to two. Salt Lake scored its third run in the third inning on a Dustin Ackley RBI single.

New Orleans, fooled earlier by Salt Lake starter Jose Suarez, was gifted a bases-loaded walk by Taylor Cole in the sixth, then a wild pitch by Jeremy Rhoades made it 3-2 in the seventh. In the top of the eighth, a sacrifice bunt from Chris Diaz tied the game at three and a sacrifice fly from Magneuris Sierra gave the Baby Cakes their first lead of the game.

Salt Lake would rally to take a 5-4 lead on a two-out, two-run RBI single from Rymer Liriano in the eighth inning before Van Slyke’s game-winning homer.

SUAREZ SHINES: Bees pitcher Jose Suarez, who previously started three games for Salt Lake, earned his first win with the club in his best start for the Bees. Suarez pitched 4.2 innings on Monday, striking out three while allowing just three hits and zero runs.

“Since he’s been here, that’s one of his better outings. He still has to be a little bit more efficient with his pitches, a lot of deep counts which is costing him opportunities to get deeper in ballgames,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said. “But you can’t argue with the results. He got through his outing without giving up any runs and battled through some situations there, which is good to see, and made pitches when he had to.”

BLASH CALLED UP: Salt Lake outfielder Jabari Blash was called up to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, his first call-up since May 9. Blash has been one of the Bees’ most prolific offensive weapons in 2018, hitting 18 home runs, 17 doubles and 44 RBIs, while batting .324 and slugging a PCL-high .746, along with a PCL-high 1.166 OPS. In his three appearances in the majors this season, Blash is 2 for 9.

Michael Hermosillo was sent down to Salt Lake after a six-game stint with the Angels. In his six games with Los Angeles in June, Hermosillo went 1 for 15.

TRANSACTIONS: Yesterday, Salt Lake also placed right-handed pitcher Parker Bridwell on the 7-day disabled list, activated Ben Revere from the disabled list and activated right-handed pitcher Dylan Unsworth from the disabled list.

BEELINES

Baby Cakes — 6

Bees — 5

Record: 38-27

Up next: Salt Lake RHP Jaime Barria (0-0, 3.50 ERA) at Oklahoma City RHP Brock Stewart (1-0, 2.08 ERA), Wednesday, 6:05 p.m.