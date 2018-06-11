FARMINGTON — University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson fired a 7-under-par 64 Monday to grab the first-round lead at the Utah State Amateur golf tournament. However, Tomlinson’s round wasn’t necessarily the best opening round at the State Amateur.

Tomlinson’s 7-under score came at the par-71 Davis Park Golf Course, while another University of Utah golfer, Mitchell Schow, shot a 7-under-par round of 65 at the tougher Oakridge Country Club layout. The golfers will switch courses on Tuesday, so Schow, who won last week's Salt Lake City Amateur, may have the advantage, with not only the easier layout to play, but also a more favorable morning tee time when lower scores are generally shot.

Two other golfers also shot 65 Monday, both at Davis Park — BYU-bound Cole Ponich and Southern Utah University golfer Fidel Concepcion. Fox Hollow’s Tyler Savage is the lone golfer at 66 (at Davis Park), while University of Utah golfer Kyler Dunkle shot a 5-under-par 67 at Oakridge.

The 288 golfers in the field are competing for 64 spots in match play, which will begin Wednesday at Oakridge. Golfers will continue to compete in match play until just two golfers are left for a 36-hole final Saturday at Oakridge.

Seven golfers came in at 68, including defending champion Kelton Hirsch, who played at Davis Park. Former champion Darrin Overson, Kyler Dearden, John Owen, Curtis Cook, Daniel Meaders and former finalist Kirk Siddens also fired 68s at Davis Park.

A group of eight golfers finished at 69, including former champion Dan Horner, Jayce Frampton, Andy Hess, Hunter Hess, Chandler Thompson, Jason Hargett, Randy Hicken and Alex Smith. All played at Davis Park, except for Horner and Frampton.

The only female golfer in the field, Utah Valley’s Carly Dehlin, shot a 77 at Oakridge and stands in a tie for 125th place. Other scores of note were 70s by two-time champion Jon Wright and last year’s runner-up Braydon Swapp, a 73 by former champion Mike McRae and a 74 by former champion Brad Sutterfield, who has regained his amateur status after a professional career.

The cut is expected to be around 145 for match play, and a playoff may be necessary Tuesday evening to determine the final spots for match play.

Utah State Amateur results

Monday

at Oakridge Country Club and Davis Park Golf Course

First round

64 — Blake Tomlinson

65 — Mitchell Schow, Cole Ponich, Fidel Concepcion

66 — Tyler Savage

67 — Kyler Dunkle

68 — Kyler Dearden, John Owen, Kelton Hirsch, Curtis Cook, Daniel Meaders, Darrin Overson, Kirk Siddens

69 — Alex Smith, Hunter Howe, Andy Hess, Chandler Thompson, Jason Hargett, Randy Hicken, Dan Horner, Jayce Frampton

70 — David Jennings. Marty Jacks, Jon Wright, Bob Mitchell, Carl Jensen, Braydon Swapp, Colton Dallimore, Jesse Henderson, Noah Schone, Austin Jaramillo, Cody Anderson

71 — Blake Murray, Reed Nielsen, Zack Neff, Boston Watts, John Ward, Nathan Ouimette, Ryan Brimley, Jack Sargent, Eric Ashcroft, Christopher Romney, Zach Markham, Christopher Odom, Thomas Young, Rand Sargent, Nick Nelson, Preston Richards, Brandon Hargett, Preston Summerhays, Cameron Tucker, Mark Beese, Greg Law, Rich Tripp, Zach Jones