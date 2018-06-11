Picture this: Josh Holt's grandmother drapes an American flag around her grandson, while friends and family swarm the Salt Lake City International Airport, cheering and weeping in relief at Holt's safe return from a Venezuelan prison.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Josh Holt's grandmother, Linda Holt, drapes an American flag around him as he and his wife, Thamy, are swarmed by family and friends upon their arrival at the the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday, May 28, 2018.

At Salt Lake City's Memory Grove Park, military veterans somberly reflect and embrace during a Korean War memorial ceremony.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Hannah Y. Kim, of Los Angeles, hugs Korean War Navy veteran Hoover Maestas, of Taylorsville, while standing next to Korean War Navy veteran Dean Anderson, of Salt Lake City, and World War II and Korean War Marine veteran John Cole, of Roy, during a Korean War memorial ceremony at Memory Grove Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Kim said she plans to visit 50 states and 70 cities in 90 days to honor to veterans and promote peace. She said she is visiting all 50 states because there were casualties of the Korean War from each state.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell walks stoically off the court after the Jazz lost Game 5 of the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks off the court after the Jazz lost Game 5 of the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The Jazz lost 102-112.

Salt Lake Bees fans laugh and dodge sprays from Bumble's water gun. Friends bask in warm sun at Liberty Park.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Bumble sprays the crowd with a water gun as the Salt Lake Bees play the Fresno Grizzlies at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Michael Hubbard and Meghan Stecki relax in the sun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

May brought laughter, loss, tears and triumph. Here's a look back at our favorite photo highlights.