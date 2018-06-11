ST. GEORGE — A person in southern Utah was recently exposed to a bat that tested positive for rabies, health officials said.

That person is receiving a preventive vaccination, according to a press release from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department on Monday.

Vaccination against rabies is "very effective" when given to a patient early enough, said Dr. David Blodgett, a health officer with the department. However, if a person has already shown symptoms, the disease is usually fatal, he said.

Blodgett said that dozens of people receive vaccinations for rabies after suspected exposure in Washington County every year.

To avoid infection, the health officer recommends not touching any wild animals that let people close to them or appear ill, and to quickly seek medical attention if you've been bitten by any animal.