If a Baptist minister were to opine that “Mormonism is a false religion, its doctrines contradict the Bible, and its founder is a scoundrel,” I would disagree but not contend. However, Pastor Robert Jeffress intellectually persecutes the Latter-day Saints in perpetuity with statements that are more than a shallow drivel, including: “Mormons are not Christians, Mormonism is a cult; Mormons worship a false God; Mormonism is a heresy from the pits of Hell.”

It is unkind harassment to which devoted Baptist Jimmy Carter has taken exception in the past. The pejorative rhetoric of Jeffress has also labeled Barack Obama “an anti-Christ.”

Mitt Romney has called out Jeffress as a bigot, defined as “one with intolerant devotion to one's own opinions and prejudices." The recent “apology” of Utah Senate candidate Mike Kennedy to Jeffress over Romney's comment was a sophomoric political stunt calculated to provoke Romney, and, in my opinion, revealed himself.

Stephen Russell

Ogden