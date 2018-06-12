Here are three actions governments could take to reduce homelessness and the need for shelters:

Expand Medicaid so that everyone who does not have health care would have access to quality, affordable, medical and mental health treatment. This would allow the assessment of all the homeless in a nonconfrontational manner to see what their needs are so that these can be properly addressed.

Provide housing that provides stability and an address. Government agencies could help with remodeling older motels and apartment buildings into safe residences which meet building codes. The recipients of this housing could, to the extent they are able, help with the construction under professional supervision.

Provide transportation by taking in older cars and having garages, with professional oversight, to fix them up. This would provide the currently homeless with transportation to get to work, get their kids to school, etc. Again, more jobs created and some recipients could work in these garages.

These three solutions could reduce homelessness significantly. They are cost-effective because they would turn tax users into taxpayers, reduce crime and provide dignity to the recipients. Taking care of the less fortunate is also the moral thing to do.

Mark Rothacher

Salt Lake City