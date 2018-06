Thank you for carrying Charles Krauthammer's columns. I was very sad to read his goodbye column and that he is losing his fight to cancer. He has been an intelligent and quiet voice for reason, and I agree with his final statement that he always pursued "truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument." If everyone in the public forum did the same, our country would not be so widely divided. Goodbye, and God bless to a great man.

Evelyn Scott

Draper