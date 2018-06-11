I was struck by the June 8 article "Utah farmers' dreams drying up: 'We will run out of water,'" describing the plight of our farmers in Sanpete County under the current drought. In spite of it, they continue to hope. In the words of Zack Jensen, “it’s going to be a better day tomorrow and a better year next year.”

That might have been a good hope in the past, but it becomes a thinner thread to rely on with climate change. Regardless of whether global warming has caused this drought, science tells us that we can expect ever drier weather in Utah if we continue to burn fossil fuels at the same rate.

I don’t know the best way to help farmers with the current drought. I do know the best way to limit future droughts is limit our carbon emissions. We need a steadily rising price on carbon, with the proceeds returned to households based on family size. It will create an honest accounting of the effects from fossil fuel use.

Ask your representative to find a way to help our farmers today. Then ask for a price on carbon and help them tomorrow.

Steve Glaser

Holladay