The flag and the anthem do not represent a "perfect union." They represent the aspiration toward a "more perfect union," an ideal ever strived for but never quite reached, even in Mr. Kaepernick's fondest dreams. In addition, when I stand (and as a retired Army officer and Vietnam veteran of the 1st Cav Div.) to salute the flag with the aspiration noted above in mind that is shared by a vast majority of our heterogeneous population, I also do so with the cherished memory of the comrades with whom I served. To not do so, on my part at least, would be insult to them.

Ron Holdaway

Draper