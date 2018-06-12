Screenshot
A video showing a squirrel stealing from Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has gone viral.
As CBS reported, Brianna Bradshaw shared a video this week that her friend, Jessica Dornfried, originally took. The video shows a squirrel sitting on top of some candy at a store at the Magic Kingdom in Florida.

The video, which you can watch below, has more than 80,000 views.

A cast member of the store tried to push the squirrel away. Instead, the squirrel grabs a bag of candy in its mouth, jumps off and then runs away, according to WKMG News 6-TV.

The squirrel tried to steal peanut M&Ms, which is so fitting.

The squirrel left the store with the bag.

A squirrel video went viral in February when another squirrel jumped on a Disney princess, who was greeting guests at the time at Magic Kingdom, News4Jax reported.

