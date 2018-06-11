PARK CITY — Besides the premier local amateur event of the season, the Utah Men’s State Amateur, a national girls tournament is also being played in Utah this week.

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) will be holding one of the major events on its year-long schedule with the 72-hole Rolex Girls Junior Championship beginning Tuesday and running through Friday at Promontory Golf Club.

The tournament, for girls age 12-19, is one of five invitational events on the AJGA schedule and the 72-player field will include one golfer from Utah, South Jordan’s Tess Blair, who plays for Bingham High. The golfers will compete in four 18-hole rounds on the Dye Canyon Course.

Among the top players in this year’s field are reigning Rolex Junior Player of the Year Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tennessee, who has committed to play at Stanford, Erica Shepherd of Greenwood, Indiana, who will be playing at Duke University, and Rose Zhang of Irvine, California, who is No. 5 in the AJGA rankings with three victories.

Seth Wenig Rachel Heck, of Memphis, Tenn., tees off on 14th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. At 15 years old Heck is the youngest player in the field.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Heck and Shepherd finished 1-2 at last year’s Rolex Championship at Biltmore Forest Country Club in North Carolina.

Also in the field are 15 players from foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia and Argentina.

Many of the top women golfers in the world have competed on the AJGA events, including recent U.S. Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel and Lexi Thompson.

Among the players on the PGA Tour who have played with the AJGA are Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

The first AJGA event in Utah was played in 2004 at Glenwild Golf Club in Park City when the Glenwild Junior Tournament for boys and girls was staged.