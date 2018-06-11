Some of Utah’s best-known YouTubers, including Evie Clair, Lexi Walker, James the Mormon and the LeBaron family, have been busy during the past few weeks releasing new songs and music videos on YouTube.

Evie Clair, the LDS teen who rose to fame thanks to her run on the reality show “America’s Got Talent,” released her first full-length album, “Okay Day,” at the beginning of June. For each of the 10 songs on the album, Clair released a lyric video on YouTube.

One of the songs on the album, called “57 Seconds,” was written in honor of her father, who died last year shortly after Clair progressed to the finals on the show, according to the Deseret News.

“Recording this song without crying is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Clair wrote on her Facebook page along with a link to the song. “Love and miss my daddy so much.”

Lexi Walker, another famous teen with ties to Utah, released her original song “Tiny Voice” last year as part of her album “Inspire.” Last week Walker posted the official music video for the song, in which she sings the powerful ballad to audition for a school talent show.

In singer Madilyn Paige's newest music video, which she posted Monday afternoon, Paige sings and plays her ukulele in the busy streets of Tokyo, Japan. According to the video description, Paige lived in Japan for five years when she was a child.

"Tokyo is amazing and I'm so excited to give you all a glimpse of this beautiful place!" Paige wrote.

In the video, Paige covers the song "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

Rapper James The Mormon teamed up with Bri Ray, an Orem native who competed on “American Idol,” to perform the song “Waiting On.” The music video was released earlier this month.

Two months after their “One Day More” cover went viral, the LeBaron family continues to post regular videos. The family covered “From Now On” from “The Greatest Showman” last week, and most recently, they posted a cover of “I’ve Got a Dream” from “Tangled.”

To celebrate Father’s Day, the family’s cover of “I’ve Got a Dream” featured their father, who has not appeared in videos until now. The video caption says the song was “an excellent option for us kids to spotlight our DAD who always wants us to pursue our dreams and is quite the pianist!”

Finally, "Working with Lemons," a Utah based YouTube channel, shared its take on the song “Helpless” from the musical “Hamilton.” The upbeat song is about the love story of Alexander Hamilton and his eventual wife, Elizabeth Schuyler.

According to the video, which has over 440,000 views, it was filmed at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City.

Those behind "Working with Lemons" are big “Hamilton” fans — the channel has posted several covers from the hit musical in the past few years.