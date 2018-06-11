With the help of her Methodist church group, 99-year-old Martha Heft sewed and donated 60 dresses to an orphanage in Puerto Rico, the Miami Herald reported.

“As long as God grants me life and health, I’m happy to do this,” said Heft, who lives in Clearwater, Florida. “I just wish I had a little more speed, but I enjoy it.”

Officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, in March to deliver the batch of colorful dresses, which were made from pillowcases and available in all different sizes.

"For us it's a blessing to be cared for by people that don't even know them," Magdalena Jimenez, the orphanage’s executive director, said in a video made by the sheriff’s office.

Heft, who began sewing some 94 years ago, regularly sews for charity with her church group. The women have made quilts for babies and foster children and have donated similar dresses to girls in Haiti.

Read the full story here, and watch a video about Heft and her group here.