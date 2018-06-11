SALT LAKE CITY — Jeff Rasmussen, deputy director of the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, has been named the division’s new director.

Rasmussen has served as the division’s interim director since March, when former director Fred Hayes died unexpectedly at his home in Heber City. Rasmussen has more than 25 years of experience with state parks and has served as the division’s deputy director since 2012.

Rasmussen began his parks career in 1992 as a park ranger at Antelope Island State Park. He was later assigned to Palisade State Park, where he served as park ranger for five years. In 1998 he became the assistant park manager at Yuba State Park and was later promoted to park manager in 2002. Prior to his assignment as deputy director, Rasmussen served as manager of the north region overseeing the parks in that area.

Rasmussen came to Utah to attend BYU where he earned his bachelor’s degree in geography and a minor in natural resources.