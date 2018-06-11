Firefighters Sam Hopwood, right, Kraig Cutkomp, top right, Shane Norris, Jason Hankins, Chris Richards and Russ Ferre, bottom, pry a hole in the roof of an old school bus during heavy rescue training at the Jordan School District Bus Yard in West Jordan on Monday. The district donated about a dozen old buses to local first responders, giving them a rare training opportunity to simulate dangerous situations where lives are on the line.

