RANDLETT, Uintah County — A man shot last week on tribal land in eastern Utah is dead, authorities say.

Julio Rodriguez, 24, died Friday evening, one day after he was shot outside a home near Randlett on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation, said FBI spokeswoman Sandra Yi Barker.

The FBI reported last week that 22-year-old Brandon Redfoot was arrested for the shooting, which investigators say happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Rodriguez was flown to a hospital for his injuries.

No federal charges had been filed against Redfoot as of Monday, but he remained in tribal custody, Barker said.

Redfoot's prior criminal history includes convictions for buying or owning a firearm as a restricted person, drug possession, and failing to stop at the command of an officer.

Barker declined to release any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including any alleged motives or whether the men knew each other.