SALT LAKE CITY — “Solo” director Ron Howard admitted over the weekend he is upset with how “Star Wars” fans have treated his new film.

Howard tweeted a statement praising the cast and crew of “Solo,” which was released on May 25 and is in danger of not making any additional money for Disney.

But Howard said he’s worried fans won’t give the film a true shot.

“I’m proud of #SoloAStarWarsStory and the cast & crew worked hard to give fans a fun new addition. As a director I feel badly when people who I believe (& exit polls show) will very likely enjoy a movie … don’t see it on a big screen w/great sound,” he said in a tweet.

“Solo” hasn’t had the greatest debut among “Star Wars” films. As the Deseret News reported, the film might be the first in the franchise to lose money. “Solo” had a budget of roughly $250 million and a multimillion-dollar marketing campaign.

Experts told The Hollywood Reporter the movie could lose between $50 and $80 million.

The film also had extra costs since it fired its original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, 11 months into production and hired Howard to take over the project. The company had to pay both parties, which led to more costs, according to THR.

“Solo” also suffered from a historically low return in international box office numbers. According to Quartz, it received the lowest box office returns among all live-action “Star Wars” films. Only “The Clone Wars” — the 2008 animated movie that received a theatrical release to kick off the TV series — earned less internationally.

Wall Street analyst Barton Crockett told THR this might be the first major loss for Disney for a franchise that previously seemed untouchable.

“This marks a tough return to movie reality for a Disney that had in recent years enjoyed a can’t-miss mystique,” Crockett wrote in a memo, according to THR.