Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be going on tour.

The couple, who just finished their honeymoon, will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand this fall, according to Kensington Palace.

The duke and duchess previously announced they would visit Australia at the Invictus Games in Sydney. The Paralympic-style event will take place Oct. 20-27. The royal couple’s tour will happen during that same time frame.

As CNN reported, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014.

The couple will visit the other countries because they are a part of the Commonwealth of 53 nations tied to the United Kingdom, according to People magazine.

Both Prince Harry and Markle will work closely with the Commonwealth in the future.

Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement the country is excited to see the couple, according to CNN. He said Australians will treat them with “great warmth and excitement.”

"The Duke of Sussex has become a champion for war veterans around the world, including in Australia. His attendance, alongside The Duchess of Sussex, will be a wonderful highlight for the more than 500 competitors and thousands of spectators," Turnbull said in a statement.

Royal couples have often visited these countries. Prince Charles and Princess Diana, for example, toured Australia and New Zealand after they were married.