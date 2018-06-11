SALT LAKE CITY — If you were looking for IHOP’s Twitter account (as this reporter was), you’ll find nothing but a ghostly image of the past, and you’ll be redirected to the new IHOb account, as the company officially renamed itself Monday morning.

And fans aren’t happy.

The company previously known as the International House of Pancakes has rebranded as the International House of Burgers, according to a tweet from the restaurant.

The tweet includes a video of the “p” flipping into a “b” followed by snippets of burgers cooking on a grill.

“Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb,” the company said in its tweet.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

The new IHOb Twitter account includes a cover image of the word “Burgers!” hovering above a handful of different burgers, including ones with bacon, hash browns, jalapeños and eggs.

The full list of new burgers include:

A classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese

A classic burger with bacon

A Big Brunch burger with bacon, an egg and a potato pancake

Cowboy BBQ with bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce.

Jalapeno Kick, which comes with jalapeño mayonnaise, bacon and pepper jack cheese.

Mushroom and Swiss burger with mushrooms, sautéed onions and Swiss cheese.

Mega Monster burger with steak burger patties and two slices of cheese.

And the internet isn’t supporting the measure.

Cringe — Sony Michel SZN (@benrt0) June 11, 2018

This is just stupid. I have NEVER eaten a burger here. I go to IhoP for the Pancakes!! — Jeff Kirkpatrick (@JKdarkknight) June 11, 2018

B- bankruptcy — A N G E L O (@TheAngeloDuran) June 11, 2018

I give it a year — Danny Rosengard (@DannyRosengard) June 11, 2018

So your locations aren’t serving pancakes anymore?!?!? — Brendan Breslin (@Brendanbreslin) June 11, 2018

IHOb tried its best to defend its decision with more puns using the letter “b,” such as “We bromise that this is going to b good!” and “That's nice and all, but when are you gonna stob by?!”

Fans still wouldn’t have it.

Brobably never. — JONNY DERP (@jonnyboysoprano) June 11, 2018

One fan did support the measure if she gets coupons.

Y’all got some coupons? I’ll definitely come! — Still Bad, Still Boujee. (@ULoveDeAndrea) June 11, 2018

Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley told USA Today the restaurant has always sold burgers. The name change, though, is meant to help the franchise connect with more people.

“The big opportunity for the IHOb brand is to develop our lunch and dinner business,” Haley said. “Burgers are the most consumed entrée item for men, women and children in America," he continued, adding "it made sense to start with burgers.”

The “burgers” name change leaked Saturday when a Business Insider reporter visited a restaurant and saw a sign that mentioned the name switch. Others pegged the “burgers” gimmick in advance as well.

IHOP announced last week it planned to change its name. People admitted on social media that they weren't quite positive about the name change, though.

Of course, IHOP said the name change will happen for "the time being," according to Fox News.

"We're always going to have pancakes on the menu; we're always going to be IHOP, but America loves burgers, and America loves IHOP, and we thought this was a fantastic combination to bring America’s burgers to an iconic brand like IHOP," said IHOP President Darren Rebelez, according to Fox News.