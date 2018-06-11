SALT LAKE CITY — Though city and county officials have agreed to negotiate changes to the nearly 8,800-unit Olympia development near Herriman that's sparked outrage, concerned residents took action Monday to have a "plan C" if talks fall through.

Herriman resident Justin Swain — who also started a Change.org petition to block the "outrageous" development, which as of Monday morning was signed by more than 10,000 — along with a handful of other residents filed a referendum application with the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office to put the county's zoning change up for a public vote.

Under state statute, a land use law passed by a local legislative body can be put on a ballot if a referendum petition gathers signatures equal to more than 20 percent of all votes cast in the municipality's last presidential election.

In 2016, 423,743 votes were cast in Salt Lake County, according to Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen. So Swain and other signature gatherers would need to collect at least 84,749 valid signatures in order to put the referendum on the ballot.

Once the county clerk's office processes the application and the signature packets are filed, signature gatherers will have 45 days to collect that many signatures — and the development is paused until the signatures can be counted.

But Swain said he sees the referendum as a "plan C."

"I hope we don't have to gather (84,000) signatures," he said as he was filling out the paperwork at the clerk's office. "It's a pretty high number."

Late last week — amid an outpouring of public pushback — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams asked to push pause on approval of the Olympia development agreement, which was previously scheduled for a vote from the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District before it was delayed.

Herriman officials have also said they are hopeful negotiations with the developer, Doug Young, will result in agreements that may reduce the development's density, which currently would bring an estimated 30,000 residents to about 930 acres, according to county planning documents.

McAdams also has the option to veto the County Council's zoning change, but has expressed reluctance to go that route, since the council could potentially override a veto, having previously passed the zoning change with a 7-1 vote.

Swain said he met with McAdams earlier Monday to deliver his petition. Based on his conversation with the mayor, Swain said he's hopeful elected leaders will come to an agreement — but the referendum is a "plan C" for voters to fall back on if negotiations fall through.

"Hopefully we come to an agreeable resolution," Swain said.

This story will be updated throughout the day.