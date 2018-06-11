SALT LAKE CITY — As President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Utah's senior senator says the U.S. should not only demand the regime surrender its nuclear weapons but also cease its human rights abuses.

"As urgent as that issue is — and as unpredictable as the path towards resolving it seems — it would be a moral and political mistake to confuse North Korea’s arms concessions with any potential change in its character or course," Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch wrote Monday in an op-ed for Fox News.

Kim must understand that de-weaponization is not enough to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, Hatch said.

Hatch said to be accepted by the international community, North Korea must first dismantle its labor camp system, a corrupt organ of state-sponsored torture that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Inmates in the camps are subject to starvation, torture, sexual violence, forced abortions and murder, he said.

"That labor camps of any kind continue to exist after the horrors of the previous century is unconscionable," the senator said. "So, too, is the thought that we would normalize relations with North Korea while this prison system is still in place."

Hatch joined a bipartisan group of senators in April in a resolution condemning North Korea's labor camp system and calling for measures to hold its government accountable for its human rights record.

The resolution calls for North Korea to release nearly 100,000 political prisoners and stop arrests made on political and religious grounds. Kim must also allow outside organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, into the country to treat prisoners and document their experiences, Hatch said.

Also, the U.S. and other nations should consider further sanctions on organizations associated with labor camps, bans on goods made by prisoners and a tribunal to assess the scope and depth of government abuse, he said.

"Some might argue that discussing anything unrelated to the denuclearization of North Korea is asking too much, but I would emphasize that by staying silent on this matter, we display a lack of seriousness about our intentions for North Korea and for the future of the Korean Peninsula," Hatch wrote.

If North Korea intends on being a U.S. ally, it must not only give up its tools of destruction but also work with the U.S. to build a world of peace and stability, he said.

"The regime can begin by recognizing the inherent rights and dignity of its own citizens," Hatch said.