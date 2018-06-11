SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 11.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Red sand on state Capitol draws attention

Cottonwood High School student Preston Palmer formed lines of red sand across the steps of the state Capitol building Sunday to draw attention to human trafficking, according to the Deseret News.

The 16-year-old is a member of Backyard Broadcast, a youth movement that hopes to stop sexual exploitation of youths.

"I decided that it's a very important issue that affects a lot of people my age and that it's important for me to take part in raising awareness for it," he said. "The red sand represents people that fall through the cracks of trafficking and end up in a bad situation."

Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, organized the event, with Palmer and a couple dozen people participating.

Sen. Orrin Hatch honored as Giant in Our City

The Salt Lake Chamber honored Sen. Orrin Hatch Saturday night as a Giant in Our City, an award presented for showing excellence in the eyes of Utah’s business community, the Deseret News reported.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., attended the event and celebrated Hatch "for leaving this country, this world a better place than you found it."

“Millions of Americans were helped and saw their lives improved thanks to Orrin Hatch," Ryan said. "Not enough can be said about this man's legacy. And even though he likes to call himself a tough old bird … this man is among the most civil and decent leaders that our country has been blessed with."

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney and LDS Church President M. Russell Ballard also attended the event.

Health experts warn of West Nile virus

The Utah Department of Health is warning Utah residents to take extra steps to protect themselves from the West Nile virus, according to the Deseret News.

Dallin Peterson, an epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, told the Deseret News that 62 people tested positive for the virus last year, and five people died from the virus. That was the highest number of cases in a decade, he said.

Peterson said there’s no clear reason the virus kicks up one year over the next.

"A lot of the mosquito-borne diseases affect animals, so usually when an area does have mosquitoes carrying West Nile, the animals get it first," Peterson said.

Trump and Kim set to meet in Singapore

President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he’ll know in a matter of seconds if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is serious about change during a summit in Singapore later today, according to NPR.

"I think within the first minute, I'll know," whether Kim is serious about giving up his nuclear weapons, the president told reporters Saturday. "Just my touch. My feel. That's what I do."

Kim and Trump will meet Tuesday morning (Monday night in the U.S.) in what will be the culmination of the summit bringing the two leaders together. They will meet at a luxury hotel near a Universal Studios theme park.

"Be prepared for surprises," said Victor Cha, a Korea expert who worked in the George W. Bush administration. "These two leaders certainly have a flair for the drama and the dramatic in these sorts of meetings."

AROUND THE WEB: