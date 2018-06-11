SALT LAKE CITY — “Solo: A Star Wars Story” might be the first “Star Wars” film to lose money.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stand-alone spinoff film is suffering one of the worst box-office results for a “Star Wars" film.

In fact, Wall Street analyst Barton Crockett told THR that “Solo” will lose close to $50 million, but industry experts said the number could rise closer to $80 million or higher.

It’s unclear what the final numbers will be since no one knows the terms for Disney’s home and entertainment contract or how much the film will receive in “ancillary revenues,” THR reported.

The film’s unlikely to top $400 million worldwide, despite having a budget of $250 million “and a major multimillion-dollar marketing spend,” according to THR.

“Solo” had extra costs because Lucasfilm fired the movie’s original directors — Phil Lord and Chris Miller — only 11 months before the film debuted. Lucasfilm brought in Ron Howard, meaning the company had to pay him and whatever re-shoots he needed for the movie, Gamespot reported.

Just one glance at previous “Star Wars” films shows how successful Disney has been, according to IGN. For example, “Force Awakens” took in more than $2 billion globally. “Rogue One,” meanwhile, grossed more than $1 billion and “Last Jedi” took in $1.3 billion.

Quartz put together a chart that outlines how much all the films made:

“Empire Strikes Back” took in $500 million worldwide back in 1980 when movie prices hovered around $3, according to Uproxx.

“This marks a tough return to movie reality for a Disney that had in recent years enjoyed a can’t-miss mystique,” Crockett wrote in a memo, according to THR.

Why the tough box-office performance? It might be too soon after the last “Star Wars” film — “Last Jedi” debuted in December — and it doesn’t help that Han Solo might be one of the least interesting characters in the movie, Uproxx reported.

Still, “Solo” has received relatively positive reviews, amassing a 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 65 percent for its audience score.

Disney will hope to rebound with its next "Star Wars" film — the so-far untitled “Episode IX” — which will drop Dec. 20, 2019.