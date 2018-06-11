On the heels of the Utah Jazz going to the second round of the playoffs, the team's starting point guard made a bold prediction.

Back in his native Spain, Ricky Rubio told a local news organization that the Jazz will get all the way to the NBA Finals during his career.

"We are young, we have a solid future and a team, and I feel that we still have to do something big," Rubio said in Spanish. "I see myself playing in the NBA Finals with the Jazz."

Dirk Nowitzki teases teammate, former BYU star Kyle Collinsworth

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki held his annual summer charity baseball game last weekend, and took a friendly jab at teammate and former Provo High and BYU star Kyle Collinsworth leading up to it.

According to Dwain Price of Mavs.com, Nowitzki was asked who the MVP of the game would be, to which Nowitzki said Collinsworth had been talking some trash, bragging that he's a multi-sport athlete.

To that point, Nowitzki joked, "I highly doubt it, because he’s not really a one-sport athlete."

Dirk on who'll emerge as the MVP of his baseball game? "Kyle Collinsworth has been talking some smack a little bit. He said he played a little bit of baseball growing up in Utah. He said he’s a multi-sport athlete. I highly doubt it, because he’s not really a one-sport athlete." — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) June 8, 2018

Collinsworth and Nowitzki then had a short back-and-forth on Twitter.

Hahahaha. My bad bro. — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 8, 2018

Former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware wound up taking home MVP honors.

Other links

And finally ...

Here are five minutes and 40 seconds of Donovan Mitchell highlights from his rookie campaign, courtesy of Brotherhood Studios and published on Sunday night.