ESCALANTE, Garfield County — A 41-year-old man died Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle on Center Street.

The man was riding north on Center Street at 2485 South in Escalante when he made a turn and appeared to be increasing his speed but lost control and laid the motorcycle down, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Prescott. The man was not wearing a helmet, he said.

An ambulance took the man to a local airport to be flown to a hospital but he died from his injuries before the helicopter could pick him up, Prescott said.

Investigators do not suspect impairment or excessive speed, he said.

The Utah Highway Patrol has yet not released the man's name.

— Dennis Romboy