HEBER CITY — A wildfire near Strawberry Reservoir has forced the closure of at least one road as crews try to get a handle on the blaze.

Starting Monday, Bjorkman Road will be closed due to the Willow Creek Fire north of U.S. 40 and the reservoir, according to the Forest Service. Co-op Creek and Strawberry River roads will remain open.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 453 acres since June 6 and is 10 percent contained, the Forest Service said. It is not currently threatening structures or powerlines.

A total of 85 firefighters are battling the flames in heavy timber with thick undergrowth. They are using modified suppression techniques to help regenerate aspen growth and minimize fire effects in critical sage grouse habitat, according to the Forest Service.

— Dennis Romboy