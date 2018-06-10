LOGAN — A 77-year-old man picking up trash in Logan Canyon died Saturday after he slipped and fell while crossing a river.

During a hike with family and friends in the Franklin Basin area, Calvin Kunz collected some garbage left behind by other hikers, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

"While attempting to pass off some of the garbage to another person, Mr. Kunz lost balance, fell back and struck his head. Mr. Kunz never regained consciousness," the sheriff's office said.

Other hikers, including an off-duty Roy police officer and his wife who is an EMT, rendered first aid, according to the sheriff's office. A local doctor also arrived at the scene and used his satellite phone to call authorities.

— Dennis Romboy