SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Sunday as police investigate whether he was trying to break into an apartment.

It is the second incident in Salt Lake County in three days where an alleged intruder was shot in a home.

The shooting occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the Brickstone Apartments, 220 E. 3300 South.

"Information from dispatch indicated someone had attempted to break into an apartment and was shot," South Salt Lake Police Sgt. Matthew Oehler said in a statement.

A 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital "with apparent gunshot wounds," Oehler said. His condition was stable.

The person who shot the man was cooperating with police, he said.

About 5:30 a.m. Friday, a homeowner, 26, heard the garage door opening at his West Jordan home, 6846 W. 7605 South, and brought a gun to investigate. He confronted and shot Makayla Yeaman, 23, killing her.

Three other people were sleeping inside the house at the time. The homeowner was questioned and later released. The shooting death is still under investigation.

Additional information will be posted about Sunday's shooting as it becomes available.